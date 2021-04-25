In response to a letter from Rose Burrows:
In your April 10 letter, you say you pray the system works. For whom, Rose? For the officer attempting to hide behind the blue wall? Or the neighbor brutalized and killed by a should-be protector? For Chauvin, or Floyd?
You did a fine job of laying out his failings. There’s just one glaring flaw, Rose. GEORGE FLOYD IS NOT ON TRIAL! His worth as a human being is not in dispute here.
Without even a tiny bit of doubt, policing entails danger. However, ask yourself, then attempt to answer, a simple and rather obvious question: Why would a qualified officer with a badge, gun and taser fear any unarmed citizen? If she or he does, they need a psych evaluation and therapy, like anyone else struggling with an irrational fear, along with specific additional training. They surely should NOT be allowed to be the sufferer’s judge, jury and executioner!
When cops can’t handle mental- or drug-related situations on their beat, they should be required to summon assistance. Departments must pass on acquiring military-style armor, and instead hire and deputize qualified mental health professionals. This would not only save lives, but also save taxpayers millions in court costs and settlements.
America’s got to carefully examine and then reform public safety measures. There can be NO excuses. We must patrol and police better.