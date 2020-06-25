The U.S. ended slavery over 150 years ago. I have never owned a slave and don't know anyone who has. The USA is not perfect and never will be, but we have tried to make things right dealing with past mistakes. Few other nations have done this.
Our nation not only ended slavery, we ended race-based civil rights violations. We elected a Black president. Since Black Americans are 13% of the total population, this proves millions of voters other than Blacks we're not racist, since Obama was elected TWICE. A truly racist nation would NEVER do this!