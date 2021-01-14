While I agree with Harlan Edmonds’ statement on Jan. 10 that “[a] harsh historical assessment is appropriate for Mr. Trump with regard to this moment,” unfortunately he wildly asserts that our republic may be lost due to the election results and the incoming Democratic administration. His insinuation that those of us who did not vote for Donald Trump “hate our country” paints a false picture that is part of the tribalism that is harming our country.
While many of us believe that changes are necessary to provide equity, economic and educational opportunity, affordable health care and a climate that will sustain us, we do not hate our country. On the contrary, we support leaders who will enact policies to help our government work for all of us.