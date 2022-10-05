Your reader’s letter, “How can Westerners think a TV reality city slicker con man is their God," had some valid points, but it drew a completely wrong conclusion. Look at today’s political parties. It is the Republicans who are fighting for the working middle class. It is the Republicans who support jailing criminals. It is the Republicans who are concerned with keeping our country strong, ensuring your children are not being exposed to inappropriate topics, and fighting for our safety and security.
As many do, your reader brings Trump into a discussion that has nothing to do with him. Forget Donald Trump. Forget Joe Biden. We need to focus on the important policies and not on personalities. Look at the policies of the Republicans ... border security, tough on crime, energy independence, foreign policy strength, driving down inflation … and contrast that to today’s disastrous policies of the Democrats … no-cash bail, open borders, premature push to green energy, dependence on foreign energy and tax-and-spend strategies.
If people are not aware, the Democrats continue to promote false narratives that many would consider outright lies. To set the record straight, the border is not secure, despite what the White House says. Inflation is not transitory. The Afghanistan evacuation was not a success. We have no viable plan for converting to green energy. The war in Ukraine has very little to do with inflation or gas prices.
Any corporate tax proposed by the Democrats will certainly get passed on to you and me. The so-called climate crisis is a smokescreen for other liberal agendas. The Democrats, with the help of the national media, are trying to push false storylines that are weakening the country and impacting all of us.
In an age when there is a lot of discussion about being “woke,” it’s time the American people really wake up. Stop making decisions based on personalities. Focus on policies, and start backing the party that has your, your family’s and our nation’s best interests in mind.