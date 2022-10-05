Your reader’s letter, “How can Westerners think a TV reality city slicker con man is their God," had some valid points, but it drew a completely wrong conclusion. Look at today’s political parties. It is the Republicans who are fighting for the working middle class. It is the Republicans who support jailing criminals. It is the Republicans who are concerned with keeping our country strong, ensuring your children are not being exposed to inappropriate topics, and fighting for our safety and security.

As many do, your reader brings Trump into a discussion that has nothing to do with him. Forget Donald Trump. Forget Joe Biden. We need to focus on the important policies and not on personalities. Look at the policies of the Republicans ... border security, tough on crime, energy independence, foreign policy strength, driving down inflation … and contrast that to today’s disastrous policies of the Democrats … no-cash bail, open borders, premature push to green energy, dependence on foreign energy and tax-and-spend strategies.

