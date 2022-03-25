Never before have I ever attended a City Council Finance Committee meeting where the chairman, Bryan Cook, would reprimand, scold, humiliate, harass, disrespect, intimidate and cause emotional stress to a city resident in our community. It happened to this past city councilwoman as I showed up to discuss UDC codes and the use of city banner brackets to hang military banners downtown.
Never have I ever seen a city councilman like Dr. Mark Rinne turn off his Zoom camera when a city resident of our community started to speak. Yet it happened to this past city councilwoman.
These two councilmen were supporters of the most recent ordinance related to Title 9, Public Peace and Welfare, protecting folks in our community from this behavior. In fact, they heard amendments being made to this ordinance. They must not have read the part about treating everyone equally and with respect.
I was appalled by their actions, and would have never, ever thought that I would be that resident in the community and past councilwoman to be violated by these two councilmen’s behavior. I want a public apology, as they did this in a public meeting, with other members of the community sitting in the audience.
Their behavior was truly unprofessional, disrespectful, rude, bullying and harassing. I would have never, ever imagined that these two men represent our community. Maybe they need to be made an example of, and Title 9 should get filed against them.
I have never imagined being treated this way, as I am a woman of color, a native of Cheyenne and a past councilwoman.