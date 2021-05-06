Having grown up on a homestead in Goshen County, graduated from Huntley High School in 1958 and earned a BA in History from the University of Wyoming in 1968, I was proud of my Wyoming heritage when U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney followed the Wyoming tradition of standing up for truth and integrity.
This is particularly true because her actions are so unlike those of Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents a large section of northeastern New York near where I live now.
Rep. Cheney is a welcome breath of fresh air in a national political environment where an attempt to lynch the vice president of the United States on Jan. 6 meets with the approval of many. I am proud of my state of origin for electing such an honorable individual.