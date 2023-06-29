Contrary to the sentiments expressed in a June letter titled “Who’s the Boss?,” Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Crespo is doing exactly what the Board of Trustees formally asked of her earlier this year.

She, the board’s attorney and other staff have spent many hours addressing the board’s specific requests. Thus, they have looked for defensible ways to define the terms “sexually explicit content,” “pervasively vulgar” and “sexual conduct.” She and her staff have presented regular reports to the board, and it is now up to the board to choose which way it wants to go.

