Contrary to the sentiments expressed in a June letter titled “Who’s the Boss?,” Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Crespo is doing exactly what the Board of Trustees formally asked of her earlier this year.
She, the board’s attorney and other staff have spent many hours addressing the board’s specific requests. Thus, they have looked for defensible ways to define the terms “sexually explicit content,” “pervasively vulgar” and “sexual conduct.” She and her staff have presented regular reports to the board, and it is now up to the board to choose which way it wants to go.
Is it brave enough to maintain the current “opt-out” policy, in which any parent or guardian can choose, with no questions asked, to restrict their student from viewing anything in the school library? According to an informal poll on the topic taken by this paper recently, that’s what regular people favor by a wide margin.
It’s not what the so-called “Moms for Liberty” culture warriors want. But let’s ask ourselves: What do students want and need? Why can’t students make their own choices in the school library? Why can’t parents, if worried about what their children see there, still make these choices for their students (but not for everyone else’s)?
When the current school library policy, which has been in place for decades, is working just fine, why should we let the four extremists on the board turn LCSD1 into a book battleground? Let the board know what you think by going online to laramie1.org/en-US/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53. You can also go to their next meeting, July 17, and express your view in person, if you sign up in advance.
Thanks to the First Amendment, we have the rights both to petition our government and to free speech. Why not use them?