When I read the letters to your editor, I have to scratch my head. Do people realize the congressional committee investigating Jan. 6 has now collectively spent over 60,000 man-hours and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars? An investigation that should have taken one week has now gone on for over 17 months. Seventeen months of political schtick.
Imagine if we had spent that time and money on border security ... or supply chain issues … or energy independence, curbing inflation, reversing permissive prosecutorial practices, enhancing voting integrity. How much better would our nation be?
And, do people realize that Liz Cheney has played a major role in the stark wastefulness that has resulted from her committee? She has been a major impetus in these shenanigans.
This is the same Liz Cheney that is now encouraging Democrats to perform crossover voting in the August primary. Every decent person, regardless of political affiliation, should be appalled. Cheney has adopted the ways of the modern Democrat Party. Even when actions may not be blatantly illegal, they are certainly unethical. It is a fine line that Ms. Cheney has learned to deftly walk … disregard all ethical codes of conduct and act with no personal quality, character or courage.
I imagine four out of every five of your readers are deeply disturbed and disappointed in Ms. Cheney’s actions and in Ms. Cheney herself. But you’d never know it by reading your paper. Somehow, your readers think she is working on their behalf. When? Where?
I suspect the letters that truly judge her performance must not be published in your paper. I scratch my head.