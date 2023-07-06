You know, I hadn’t thought that I would need to keep writing about the apparent contradictions surrounding the Fourth of July. I’ve written about it before, and the truth is that I prefer to continue celebrating it, not only because it’s tradition, and I love it, not only because my family wants me there, but because I do love this country, and I want it to be better.

Some people who make references to the contradictions surrounding the Fourth might risk driving people away.

