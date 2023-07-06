You know, I hadn’t thought that I would need to keep writing about the apparent contradictions surrounding the Fourth of July. I’ve written about it before, and the truth is that I prefer to continue celebrating it, not only because it’s tradition, and I love it, not only because my family wants me there, but because I do love this country, and I want it to be better.
Some people who make references to the contradictions surrounding the Fourth might risk driving people away.
Frederick Douglass gave a speech a decade prior to the Civil War, where he stated his case for finding no comfort in the Fourth. For him, it was a reminder of everything he and his people were being denied. It’s too easy to just give minimal acknowledgment to this and then turn back to your hot dog.
But at the risk of ridicule in reframing this, I would like to say that the Fourth of July does not need to just be about the illusion. Indeed, we should think of it as the day that represents what we “can be.”
Now, this is needed more than ever. We have an extremist Supreme Court that has taken away necessary, rights and useful programs, while framing their arguments in toxic terms. We have a national flood of anti-transgender laws and sentiments, as well as a trend of school district level book banning.
None of this is acceptable, and it doesn’t end here. Constant vigilance is necessary for freedom, but that includes vigilance toward ourselves. We must give more than minimal acknowledgment to these problems, and continue to press for the world we need every day.
The Fourth of July should not contradict that. It should be reframed as a symbol, not only of how we started, but of where we want to go. Happy Independence Day!