It's official. The state GOP has lost touch with reality.
First, let's look at the Freedom Caucus. In the Wednesday, May 10 edition of the WTE, Rep. Jeremy Haroldson is quoted as saying: "They want to attack our marriages, they want to attack our unborn babies, they … so we can't relent either." Who is "They?" And the last I knew, marriage was between God and two people. Joe Plowman is not a part of that equation. Neither is Mr. Haroldson.
Another thing the Freedom Caucus wants to do is to ban books from the libraries. Now, I agree that we need to watch what our kids are reading and protect them from different types of harmful materials. But banning books from libraries is not the way to do that.
Parents already can go to a school administrator and request their child be refrained for reading certain books. So why is the Freedom Caucus trying to ban books? They are basically saying that they know how to be a better parent than you. They know what's needed for your child more than you.
The next reason the GOP has lost touch with reality is Secretary of State Chuck Gray. He is a total supporter of the "rigged election." Yet there is no proof. So far, the only ones that I've seen charged with election fraud have been registered Republicans.
He, and the former POTUS, have done more to impinge on voting freedoms than anyone else in the last 20 years. Now. he has Douglas Frank campaigning for him. Kerry Drake quoted Frank as saying: "I’m not just here to convince you there is fraud, I’m here to light fires, and then throw gasoline on those fires.” (I guess that ole Chuckie is thinking of being Wyoming's next governor.)
Don’t you realize that these people are trying to take away your freedoms: freedom of electoral choices, parental freedoms to choose for your child, freedom of and freedom from religion? Choice is the basis for freedom. Freedom and choice go hand in hand. Without one, the other cannot exist.