It's official. The state GOP has lost touch with reality.

First, let's look at the Freedom Caucus. In the Wednesday, May 10 edition of the WTE, Rep. Jeremy Haroldson is quoted as saying: "They want to attack our marriages, they want to attack our unborn babies, they … so we can't relent either." Who is "They?" And the last I knew, marriage was between God and two people. Joe Plowman is not a part of that equation. Neither is Mr. Haroldson.

