The Fridays on the Plaza series has become one of the most endearing components of summertime in Cheyenne over the years – and was dearly missed last summer. The sense of community and general positivity on those warm summer nights is a special thing.
Cheyenne Rec and Events especially deserves recognition this year for putting together an excellent musical lineup that not only features something for just about everyone, but also takes the next step as far as caliber of performers. Jason Sanchez, Teresa Moore and their staff put in a lot of hard work to line up a lot of unique national acts, as well as larger regional names and local acts.
National bands like Jah Sun & The Rising Tide or The Palms are very novel to the Plaza, while the lineup also features the return of the brilliant Blinddog Smokin' and Cheyenne native Taylor Scott Band, among so many others. Baby Bash will draw another big crowd in the vein of Sir Mix-A-Lot in 2019, which was a spectacle none of us will forget anytime soon. The rebranding also looks spectacular.
Between the Plaza and the simply majestic Lincoln, live music will contribute to a bustling, invigorated downtown this summer. This type of programming is so important to the economic and cultural development of our city, and it's really exciting to see it all come together. Well done all-around, and let's enjoy this in a big way, Cheyenne!