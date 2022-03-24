Dear Dimitri Papaleka, I was impressed with your letter to the editor, since you are only in third grade and were able to write such a coherent letter stating your opinions.
You did base your opinion on Biden’s handling of the oil situation on the fact that he, “swore to lower gas prices, but hours later, he said, ‘I can’t do anything about it. This is Russia’s fault.’” This is true. It is not the president’s fault.
The price of gas is dependent on many factors, including general inflation, and the law of supply and demand. Due to the pandemic, the world, not just the U.S., has seen inflation. Because of the pandemic, fewer people were driving, requiring less gas, so the U.S. oil companies stopped pumping as much oil (lowering supply). Once we started driving again, the gas supply was low, so prices went up.
In the fall, to help with the inflated gas prices, Biden released some of the U.S.’s emergency oil reserves. Since the president increased the supply of oil on the U.S. market, the price of gas did go down. And once the oil companies go back to the amount being pumped before the pandemic, prices should continue to drop.
Then came the war between Russia and Ukraine. To help the Ukrainians, the U.S. decided to put heavy sanctions on Russia, including to stop importing any Russian oil, and as President Biden stated, Russia is therefore responsible for higher prices. Both Republicans and Democrats believe that these sanctions are necessary, so higher prices are what we must endure to punish Russia in its unjust war against Ukraine.
Dimitri, you also say, “My personal opinion is that Biden has done nothing for the USA since he became president.” President Biden has done a lot. The rate of unemployment has dropped to 4.2%, 72%t of adults in America have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, an infrastructure bill has been passed (giving many Americans jobs and improving things like roads and bridges), and Americans have received $1.9 trillion in COVID relief.