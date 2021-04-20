It is hard to tell what the Left is trying to do with all the uproar over Georgia's new voting law. The MLB commissioner moved the All-Star game out of Georgia to protest the new law. President Biden supported the move. The game was moved to Colorado.
Georgia's new voting law is less restrictive than the New York voting laws, where the MLB Commissioner lives and the MLB is headquartered. It is also less restrictive than voting laws in Delaware, President Biden's home. Furthermore, it is less restrictive than Colorado's voting laws, where the game was moved to.
Thanks to the Left, the Georgia voting law has become the standard by which the other states will be judged.