I was pleased to see that our three Washington, D.C. representatives are fighting for our Second Amendment rights (WTE, June 28, page A6).
The article involved the radical Biden administration's BATFE, requiring disabled gun owners to register their pistols as "short-barreled rifles," if they used a stabilizing brace. Our three representatives FAILED to reverse this all-important "unconstitutional" decision. So, I guess disabled gun owners will have to register their braced pistols if they want to continue to be members of Wyoming's "well-regulated militia."
I'm sure that our three representatives have moved on to other important issues, such as addressing the over 200 mass shootings in the U.S. just in this first half of 2023.
And, I know they are addressing the over 40,000 gun-related deaths every year in the U.S. Maybe they are looking at why more weapons, for our "protection," hasn't led to fewer deaths.
The statistic that gun deaths are the #1 killer of our children and teens from age 1 to 18 in the U.S. will certainly spur them to action!
School shooting solutions will be a priority for them, other than "I'm so sorry for your loss" and, "Gov. Gordon is flying the U.S. flag at half staff."
They will certainly call other foreign leaders to reassure them that they should not have to issue travel warnings about coming to the U.S. because of the gun violence here. Or, maybe we should allow foreign visitors to bring "protective weapons" when they visit the U.S.
As a 50+ year Lifetime Member of the NRA, I would like to see our TRIAD (Three Republicans In Active Denial) also legislate for some of my 2nd Amendment rights and wishes:
First of all, I would like to be able to mount Browning .50-caliber machine guns on the roof of my two trucks. This would be for "protection" against road rage incidents while traveling.
And secondly, I would like them to legislate for my ability to own a 155mm Howitzer cannon. I would station it at the top of my driveway for "protection" in case of a zombie apocalypse.