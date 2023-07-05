I was pleased to see that our three Washington, D.C. representatives are fighting for our Second Amendment rights (WTE, June 28, page A6).

The article involved the radical Biden administration's BATFE, requiring disabled gun owners to register their pistols as "short-barreled rifles," if they used a stabilizing brace. Our three representatives FAILED to reverse this all-important "unconstitutional" decision. So, I guess disabled gun owners will have to register their braced pistols if they want to continue to be members of Wyoming's "well-regulated militia."

Tags

comments powered by Disqus