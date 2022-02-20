The letter to the editor by Derek Mancinho struck a chord with me, but we also have some differences. For one, I have always considered myself to be a conservative Republican. I missed voting for Eisenhower by a few days because I wasn’t old enough, and have voted mostly Republican since.
I did vote for Trump in 2016, but that was mostly a vote against Hillary more than anything else. I didn’t and still don’t like the man’s character, and every time I think of him I picture him in his shorts on the edge of this bed at 1 a.m. tweeting to his heart's content like a teenager about some minor thing that upset him during the day and the childish pet names he attaches to anyone that disagrees with him. Not what you would call presidential.
And about today’s Republicans: What am I if don’t care for Trump? A RINO. And what does Republican in Name Only mean? You don’t think highly of Trump, wear a mask, got my shots and booster, have not laid down my life because there were questions about voting in a few states, and if I think the disgraceful happening on Jan. 6, 2021 was totally wrong anyway, you look at it and think those involved should be put in old-fashioned public stocks in front of the courthouse steps.
I think of small governing at all levels, spending less of my taxes for something that can be best done by private enterprise, instead of letting the government do it. And I'm against anything that even comes close to socialism, as the present Democratic Party has become.
I know I ramble at times, and tend to get lost trying to figure out things, but, at 94, it comes naturally. I probably won’t do any marching, packing at meetings, shouting and trying to silence what others are trying to say, but will be carefully watching and listening to all political sides, and you can bet I will vote.