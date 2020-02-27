My husband and I went to The Luxury Diner for breakfast and had to wait for a table. As we were waiting, the hostess told us a young couple had invited us to share their table, and we readily accepted.
The gentleman was a veteran who had served three tours in the Middle East and is now working here. His wife, who still sees and lives with the bad after-effects of her husband's experiences, is a pharmacist who works for the University of Wyoming Family Medicine and occasionally lectures at UW in Laramie.