Good for Mitch McConnell for having the "nerve" to recognize that the Trumpists who attacked our nation's Capitol Jan. 6, 2021 were engaged in a violent insurrection.
Anyone who could see, hear or read at that time was in little doubt that that was what was happening. The subsequent ransacking, destruction of public art, excrement smearing and several deaths were yet further indicators that the rioters weren't there to engage in "political discourse" that terrible day.
Even better that Sen. McConnell has recently taken a stance (tepidly) critical of the RNC for "singling out" Liz Cheney as she undertakes her duties on the bipartisan committee investigating the riot and what led up to it. Good to see Sen. McConnell's picture illustrating his courage to call that awful event a violent insurrection in Wednesday's paper, flanked by two other Republican senators. Not John Barrasso, though.
For many years now, Wyoming's senior senator has been right next to Mitch McConnell whenever a camera is around, but not this time. In fact, where IS Barrasso on this Capitol attack business and whether his fellow Wyoming congressperson, Liz Cheney, should be made to suffer by her party for investigating it?
Back on Jan. 6, 2021, he was clear about the riot. “This violence and destruction have no place in our republic,” Barrasso wrote in a Twitter post. “It must end now.” Does he still think this way, or are Mitch McConnell, Liz Cheney and orderly conduct all only in the rearview mirror for Sen. Barrasso these days?
He may live to regret tossing Liz overboard, if indeed he has. If she runs for reelection – and I bet she will – I predict another handy win for her. The Republican primary will doubtless be ugly, but ugly doesn't sell in Wyoming, and she's got both a name and a far right-leaning track record. That stuff does do well here.
She also has friends and, even more importantly, the respect of actual Wyoming voters from all walks of life and many sides of the political spectrum. They won't forget who's said and done what on Primary Day, Aug. 16.