Have you called the Cheyenne Regional Airport recently? Or have you gone in person to our beautiful new airport terminal? They say their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No one was there. I walked through the deserted facility and looked at all of the up-to-date equipment. We should be proud.
I tried to contact the airport last week. My husband and I wanted the schedule for a flight to Denver and back. And we wanted to know how much. I looked up the phone number on Google, as I had already tried the three numbers listed in the phone book – one did not answer, one was disconnected and one said leave a message.
The number I got on Google asked me to press 2 and someone would call me back if I wanted to make a reservation. So, I did. Forty minutes later, I had a call from Pennsylvania. I told her I needed the schedule for a flight out of Cheyenne to Denver. She said they did not have any information for that. I would need to call United. I went online and looked up United Airlines, requesting information on flights from Cheyenne to Denver. It said there was no information available.
So, I decided to go to the airport personally and hopefully speak to a live person. As I said, no one was there. Totally deserted. I decided while I was there I would explore the wonderful facility that my tax dollars paid for, and at the west end of the lobby was the car rental service. It looks like someone was there! Yes! He was sitting in the back room, reading a book!
I asked him where everyone was. He told me they were only there when a plane left for Denver at 6:30 a.m. and for the return flight from Denver at 9:30 p.m. He suggested I call early in the morning or late at night. Nope. No one answered.
Well, at least I got some information – from the Avis car rental guy.
I guess we will be driving to Denver. Your tax dollars at work.