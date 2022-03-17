In the last week of the session, most Republican senators did something that I agreed with: they stripped Sen. Anthony Bouchard of his committee assignments in response to his reprehensible behavior.
I’m left with a question, however: Why now? I don’t just mean, “Why did you let him spend three weeks sitting on committees that you agree he is unqualified to sit on?” I mean, “Why wait until 2022 to hold him accountable for behavior he has had this entire time?”
This is far from the first time that Bouchard, or many others like him, has intimidated, threatened or otherwise behaved in a manner unbecoming of a government official. It’s even far from the first time that he or his compatriots have hidden behind claims of the First Amendment to try and shield their actions.
But as any high school civics student knows (or at least they will until Bouchard and his allies have their way with the K-12 curriculum) there are instances where the First Amendment no longer applies. The Wyoming GOP is a very crowded theater, and Bouchard and many others have been shouting “Fire!” for years now.
Two years ago, Matt Micheli was frequently in the pages of this paper, wringing his hands over the extremism that he was instrumental in creating. The Wyoming GOP has devolved to the point that a far-right stalwart like Liz Cheney has become the poster girl for moderate behavior.
Wyoming GOP meetings have ended in sanctions, social media attacks and even physical violence. And yet the supposed “silent majority” of moderate Republicans have done very little to wrest control away from the fringe. Probably because, at first, the fringe was helping them win. But as Dr. Frankenstein and Micheli have learned, once you have created a monster, it is difficult to control.
Difficult, but not impossible. The people best placed to take back power are the people who are largely in power – the moderate Republicans who meet in committee meetings and coffee shops alike. The best time to have started doing it was years ago. The second-best time is today.