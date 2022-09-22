"A house divided against itself cannot stand." – Abraham Lincoln
The modern GOP use of "The party of Lincoln" is erroneous propaganda. "The party of Nixon" would be more accurate.
In 1968, Richard Nixon, on the campaign trail, hired Roger Ailes as his television advisor. Ailes taught Nixon that he needed to use short, snappy one-liners. In a memo to Nixon, Ailes wrote "people are lazy; with television, you just sit – watch – and listen, the thinking is done for you." Ailes went on to be the CEO of Fox News.
It takes very little research to gain a deeper understanding of what's going on.
A documentary titled "The Brainwashing of My Dad" – available on PLEX, Tubi, Vudu, Freevee and Pluto apps, as well as Amazon Prime – is very informative.
One of the primary modes of media influence is outrage. Middle-aged, middle-class white men are a demographic very susceptible to this line of thought, though anyone can fall into this trap. Blaming others, with disdain and outrage releases endorphins. This is a biologic response that can be addictive.
This is not one-sided. Lately, it seems that conservative outrage is being responded to with liberal outrage. There has been rioting on both sides.
This is very well illustrated in the documentary "No Safe Spaces,", available on Tubi, Vudu and PLEX.
As long as we clash in intolerance, letting outrage lead our discourse, as long as we resort to violence, we risk becoming a house further divided.