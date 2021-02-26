I have been a lifelong Republican because, compared to the other major party, the GOP represented integrity and values, along with personal and financial responsibility. Now when I see the actions of the GOP “leadership,” I see something that reminds me more of a large group of clowns trying to escape a small car than anything I can be proud of. I'm specifically referring to the censure of Congresswoman Cheney.
The GOP claimed that Cheney didn't follow the will of Wyoming people. For years, the number one complaint about Congress is that its members follow party directions, rather than doing what's right. She voted her beliefs, rather than the party line. In so doing, I say she exactly followed the people's desires. Can you imagine a Democrat not following party instructions?