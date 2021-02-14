Republicans Barrasso and Lummis, who want to let Trump off again, obviously have little or no knowledge of the Constitution and have obviously forgotten their oath of office!
Senators, you letting him off again sets a precedent the United States has never, never seen and will never, never recover from!
Did you understand the gravity of this decision? Was party REALLY more important for you to be loyal to than our democracy and our Constitution? REALLY? Grow a spine and do what's right for a change – rather than what you think you need to do for the party.
The case against Trump was built on cold, hard facts. He was impeached for inciting armed violence against the United States of America. This trial was very much about the future and health of our democracy – not holding him accountable would invite further destruction to our democracy. You should have voted to convict.