Imagine, if you will, a person holding beliefs so fragile that the mere presence of letters, spaces and punctuation marks on a page could destroy them.
Such is the case with the current Republican Party and local extremist affiliates. Apparently, their beliefs are so delicate, so flimsy, that books threaten their existence.
In Virginia, they’re scared of Toni Morrison. In Texas, they’re so fearful of 850 books that they want to ban them, and a recent Newberry Award winner was disinvited from speaking out of fear of his book. In Campbell County, people are so scared of books that they are threatening lawsuits and legal actions against libraries. In Laramie County, people are apparently scared of "Anti-Racist Baby" by Kendi and "Separate but Never Equal" by Mendez.
They say they are protecting the children. But, one must ask: protecting them from what?
Looking at the specific books mentioned, it becomes clear; they are protecting them from authors of color and from authors from the LGBTQ+ community.
In the protesters’ minds, normal is white and heterosexual. Any books that deviate from that norm challenge their world view, and since their world view is based on tenuous and specious ideas, it cannot hold up when other views are present.
So, they shout at school board meetings, and threaten lawsuits and even demand that laws are passed. All to protect students from authors of color or of the LGBTQ+ community.
These kinds of books lead to thoughts that the protesters cannot fathom or condone: inclusivity, acceptance, equality and empathy. They know that if children read these books, then the protesters’ preferred traits of hate and exclusion will be challenged. If there’s one thing fragile beliefs cannot tolerate, it’s a challenge.
Thus, their fear of books is, in reality, a fear of thought, of intellectual activity. They will scream about appropriateness, and discomfort and parents’ rights, but what they are really saying is that they don’t want books by non-white authors in the classroom. This has nothing to do with the children, and everything to do with their own fearful, xenophobic propaganda.