Wyoming! Have you heard the news? Joe Biden is destroying our wonderful state by suspending oil and gas leasing on federal land! (Amazing. Biden has been president for less than a month, and he is already singlehandedly destroying states. Even Thanos didn’t move that fast.) Oh my, the sky is falling! The sky is falling! The sky is falling!
But wait. Who is that riding to our rescue? Why, it is Gov. Mark “The Duke” Gordon, and he has a STUDY strapped across his horse. Maybe not as evocative as Malcolm Wallop’s outhouse-toting cowboy, but still, it’s a STUDY, folks!
The energy industry got hammered in 2020. Chevron, Exxon and other multinationals lost money in the third quarter. And at one point, there were no working oil rigs in Wyoming. (That’s right. At the height of the pro-energy Trump Administration, Wyoming had zero operating oil rigs.)
The issue is not oil and gas leasing on federal land (it is common knowledge that many existing federal leases go undeveloped), but rather the ongoing catfight between Russia and Saudi Arabia that is keeping the price of oil low and, of course, COVID.
BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney observed that demand for oil is "dependent on vaccine rollouts [and] vaccine efficacy …” So, Mr. Gordon, how about analyzing the economic costs created by knuckleheaded me-me-me types not wearing masks or getting vaccinated.
And let’s study the revenue gains we will see from Trump’s herculean effort to save the coal industry. I hear things there have improved dramatically since Obama left office.
And let’s look at the benefits Wyoming will derive from Trump lowering the federal royalty on trona. Gotta be a tremendous financial windfall there.
OK, I’m having way too much fun now, but gotta go.
In conclusion, it doesn’t really matter whether Biden, Trump, Obama or a Bush is president. Wyoming’s problems are the result of our addiction to natural resource development, global factors that are beyond our control and a collective failure of imagination in this state. A blatantly partisan study. Really?! I can hear the money rolling in already.