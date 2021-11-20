Gov. Gordon has a brand new shiny object – a big pot of money. $4 million, to be exact. The $223,000 special session awarded it to him to fight "federal overreach" on vaccines and mandates.
How many Friday Food Bags would that have filled, or how much could the Wyoming Hunger Initiative have benefitted? Wyoming is in partnership with the feds, whether we like it or not. $1.36 billion for American Recovery Act. Education and highways receive a big chunk. In fact, it was reported in June that $303 million for education was on its way to Wyoming.
In fiscal year 2017, Wyoming received 44.5% of its budget from the federal government. That money covers a lot of services in Wyoming. It's well known that the money Wyoming receives from the federal government is critical to the function of the state. Per buckrail.com in June 2020, Wyoming was ranked 10th in states depending on federal dollars.
Now, the latest budget is $500 million below current levels. So, it's clear Wyoming's budget is in trouble. Wyoming can't have it both ways. We happily accept these funds, so we like the federal government until we don't.
Over 1,200 Wyomingites have died from COVID-19. Over 760,000 in the country have died from COVID-19. But for a mask and a vaccine, this didn't have to happen. These are senseless deaths.
The "leadership" in Wyoming is seriously lacking. And now Liz Cheney has been voted out of the party. At least she has shown courage, honesty and integrity. Perhaps everyone should give it some deep thought next time at the polls.