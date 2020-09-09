“I AM A HUMAN BEING!” If you listen closely enough over the coming months, you will hear these or similar words softly spoken through the tears of fear and frustration by our fellow Wyomingites. At every turn, the devastation and shame felt by the poorest among us will grow in intensity.
Most of us will react to these events with surprise. How did this happen? Where are those people who had been our representatives among the poor? When the time comes, and come it will, someone’s child you know can no longer receive the life-sustaining medications or the family of a friend now must call a shelter for the homeless their home.