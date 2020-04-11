Let’s talk about who is giving out misinformation. Two weeks ago, Gov. Cuomo stated that in 14 days (4/4/20), New York would need 140,000 beds and 30,000 ventilators. Two weeks later (4/4/20), New York has 113,704 infected, 15,905 hospitalized and +/-3,600 on ventilators. That’s not a rounding error; the scientific term is Bovine Scatology (BS).
Now let’s get into some statistical facts. The percentage of hospitalization rate for COVID-19 infections changes with testing and other factors. It ranges almost hourly from a low of 11% to a high of 17%; currently New York is at 14% (15,905/113,704=0.14), so I will use that for discussion. The percentage of those hospitalized that need intubation (a ventilator) is relatively stable at 3.2%, according to anesthesiology.pubs.asahq.org.
So let’s reverse the calculations to check on Cuomo’s projections. At a 14% hospitalization rate, the infected population of New York would have to be 1 million people to meet Cuomo’s projections, 1,000,000 X 0.14 = 140,000 hospitalized. At a 3.2% intubation rate, the number of hospitalized (not infected) would have to be 938,000 to meet Cuomo’s projections, 938,000 x 0.032 = 30,016 ventilators.
Using the intubation rate of 3.2%, Cuomo’s projections become completely delusional. At that rate, the number of infected would have to be 6,700,000, 6,700,000 (infected) X 0.14 (hospitalization rate) = 938,000 and 938,000 (hospitalized) x 0.32 (intubation rate) = 30,016 ventilators. Recently, Cuomo has been calling for 40,000 ventilators, which would require the number of hospitalizations to be 1,250,000 and the number infected to be 8,928,571.
Gov. Cuomo continued to make those ludicrous demands for beds and ventilators, inferring that the Trump administration wasn’t doing enough to help. Finally, on April 9, he could no longer sustain his wildly inflated demands, and downgraded the estimated number of hospitalizations to 18,279. Reality, what a concept! The Coronavirus Task Force used those same calculations and denied him those resources when the calculations clearly show beyond a doubt and to a scientific certainty that his projections were BS.