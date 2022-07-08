An open letter to Governor Gordon and Attorney General Hill:
My uterus does not belong to you, nor do those of my daughters. Roe v. Wade was not a law guaranteeing women “the right to abortion,” but a law ensuring women's sovereignty over our own bodies.
By welcoming the overturning of this law and implementing your “trigger bill,” you are returning women to a condition of slavery, which is a practice denying a person the right to decisions about their own bodies and actions. You are revoking the conviction for which Wyoming paved the way in 1869 that women are equal citizens of the nation with equal rights of decision-making and the capacity to choose our own futures.
I refuse to become chattel. I refuse a future for my daughters where they may be forced into the physical and financial hardships of bearing and raising children against their wills. My children are not anyone's handmaidens.
If you implement the trigger bill, you will need to strike “The Equality State” from all of the monuments and marketing ploys where it appears so proudly in Wyoming, because equality is not possible when you deny half of your citizens the right to make decisions about their own bodies.
My body is not public property. It is not a resource for you to regulate. If women's bodies become subject to your legislation in this way, you are revoking our citizenship.
Let me be very clear: by passing this law, you are revoking the citizenship of all of the women of Wyoming. My daughters will not know freedom. With one stroke of your pen, you will tell my daughters and I that we are the property of the state and not equal human beings. For all the daughters of the fair state of Wyoming, I urge you to reconsider stripping us of our rights.