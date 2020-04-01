Open letter to Governor Gordon:
The price of oil in our country has been way down in the 20-some-dollar range for several weeks now. However, the price for gas and diesel in Cheyenne has not kept pace.
We feel that local vendors are price gouging in an effort to protect their profits. On the GasBuddy app that anyone can use to compare prices, Cheyenne's regular gas is from $2.10 to $2.79 per gallon. This is ridiculous.
Laramie is $1.59 to $2.16 per gallon. Fort Collins, Colorado, is $1.88 to $2.15 per gallon. Other towns in Colorado, such as Aurora, Dacono and Loveland are between $1.33 and $2.15 per gallon. Even cities farther away, such as Albuquerque, are at $1.26 to $1.79 per gallon, and Colby, Kansas, at $1.58 to $1.85 are way below Cheyenne.
We feel that a true case of profiteering is occurring here as we are having to face the fact that the virus is here. We would appreciate it if you would look into this. Thank you for your interest.