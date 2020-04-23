Our governor is to be congratulated and given kudos for the brilliant and superb way he presented at his April 3 press conference, the basic rules for the COVID-19 era, using a common sense "KISS" (keep it simple, stupid) approach.
He had five basic rules, which leave an acronym WSDLM.
1. Wash your hands frequently.
2. Stay at home.
3. Distance yourselves (6 feet, plus).
4. Leave your home for necessities of groceries, pharmaceuticals, gasoline and urgent health visits.
5. Meet with others, if you must, in groups of the least under 10 as possible.
He was able to avoid a state law to stay at home, and then publishing a manual of 15 or so pages of a long list of exemptions, as most states and the federal government have done. He felt the Wyoming citizens understand these rules.
We all pray for all people over the entire world, as this is a total simultaneous pandemic worldwide. This has not been seen by any of us.
You have to go back to biblical times and refer to the Old Testament verses concerning the worldwide pandemic flood of 40 days and 40 nights of constant rain. It was then that Noah was instructed from above to build an ark and save the world's species.