The decision by Governor Gordon to sign the anti-abortion “Senate Enrolled Act 93,” allow its counterpart “House Enrolled Act 88” to become law without his signature, and to do the same for the anti-trans “Senate Enrolled Act 92” demonstrate not only a mistake, but a sign of how far our state has fallen.

Governor Gordon admitted to the shortcomings in these legislations, and even admitted that the latter was draconian and discriminatory, but allowed them to go forward anyway. The anti-abortion laws punish both women and the medical community. The anti-trans law, which would ban transgender girls from participating in school sports, pays no heed to individual circumstances and subjects transgender youth to a much higher degree of scrutiny than their cisgender peers.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus