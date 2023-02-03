Politicians up and running already. Running away with our money? Voting themselves more power?
Debates over suicide prevention. Dumb ideas about punitive instead of preventative methods of fixing our school crosswalks. Will cameras or stiff felony laws prevent pedestrians from being run down? The fear factor? Maybe some speed bumps to wake them up/slow them down? But that’s too drastic to save our kids. Let’s get offenders after the tragedy has happened.
An even dumber plan passed easily to give 5 million taxpayer dollars to continue building Trump's folly, Mexican border walls. Really? Remember, the one Mexico would pay for? Think of what $5 million could do for bills that actually help citizens of Wyoming.
But money is too tight for suicide prevention, postpartum aid, Medicaid coverage, mental health care, substance abuse, Wyolink. Maybe funds for roads and bridges, the ever-creeping suburban decay disaster? Some ideas on how to stabilize I-80?
I guess that’s the way a one-party system works. Most of the illicit fentanyl is being produced in the U.S. And does it make any sense at all to pass some snippy bill on COVID vaccines? Isn’t that state overreach replacing federal overreach? Most schools require the major vaccines, but one would be singled out?
Gestapo laws against transgender and abortion are OK? It seems our whole government has turned into the old "Spy vs. Spy" comic characters. More effort is spent slinging useless mud than making laws that help. Bipartisanship is gone. Revenge is the status quo. More work is done on limiting freedoms than fighting for freedoms. Total environmental denial. Taking away solar energy rights from the public. Let's not improve a law, let's throw it out!
And the yin and yang of our state representatives is ridiculous. They produce one good bill to every five waste-of-time bills aimed at political opinion. Sadly, it's not the way I would hoped to have it go so early on. And let's not even start on our Congress – lying, cheating, antigovernment factions ransoming positions.