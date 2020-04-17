I read your editorial today (Sunday, April 12). I have to agree with the governor and disagree with you.
We all complain about the government always telling us what to do. So when they don't, we complain then?
What hasn't happened is people shouldn't have to be ordered to stay home, they should just do it. It has been suggested. What has happened to common sense?
The federal government has said, "Stay home, distance yourself." What more should have to be said? STAY HOME AND SOCIAL DISTANCE YOURSELF!!!