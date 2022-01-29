I have been researching the Americans With Disabilities Act requirements for the access signage to a governmental building here in town. The search made a believer of me that the government may not know everything, but they sure can print like they do – pages and pages of pages, and most I did not (could not) read or understand.
Silly me, I thought I could find out why there was no handicap sign leading to an off-track and cubby-holed handicapped access door – maybe the only one of its kind, and maybe the only one of its function in the whole of the big building where big taxpayer things are done.
Well, I gave up on the idea of getting an inkling of an answer to my quest looking through the web. So, I called the very nice lady up who answered the phone at this important taxpayer building, and, in seconds, she new exactly where and who I needed to talk to. She gave me the number, which I called, and another very nice lady answered and listened to my concerns, and within seconds she told me that she had in her hand a work order to replace the battery in the door opener, and that it should be done soon.
I thanked her and asked her about a sign that tells people how to get there, as you cannot tell there is a handicapped access to the big and important taxpayer building. She thought that would be a good idea, and that maybe the taxpayers can afford a sign for the elevators, as well.
She would have to check with the JAC (I don't know ... I never met the guy), but the ladies were very helpful. I should have known to ask those who run the government around here first. Please check your handicapped access function and signs, everyone. I might want to pay my taxes or spend my money on other important things ... like pills and food and gas to the doctor type of stuff.