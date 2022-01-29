I have been researching the Americans With Disabilities Act requirements for the access signage to a governmental building here in town. The search made a believer of me that the government may not know everything, but they sure can print like they do – pages and pages of pages, and most I did not (could not) read or understand.

Silly me, I thought I could find out why there was no handicap sign leading to an off-track and cubby-holed handicapped access door – maybe the only one of its kind, and maybe the only one of its function in the whole of the big building where big taxpayer things are done.

Well, I gave up on the idea of getting an inkling of an answer to my quest looking through the web. So, I called the very nice lady up who answered the phone at this important taxpayer building, and, in seconds, she new exactly where and who I needed to talk to. She gave me the number, which I called, and another very nice lady answered and listened to my concerns, and within seconds she told me that she had in her hand a work order to replace the battery in the door opener, and that it should be done soon.

I thanked her and asked her about a sign that tells people how to get there, as you cannot tell there is a handicapped access to the big and important taxpayer building. She thought that would be a good idea, and that maybe the taxpayers can afford a sign for the elevators, as well.

She would have to check with the JAC (I don't know ... I never met the guy), but the ladies were very helpful. I should have known to ask those who run the government around here first. Please check your handicapped access function and signs, everyone. I might want to pay my taxes or spend my money on other important things ... like pills and food and gas to the doctor type of stuff.

God bless you, ladies.

