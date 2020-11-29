I do so appreciate James Johnson's letter to the editor this morning (Wednesday, Nov. 25). I have called Governor Gordon more than a few times, encouraging him to mandate the wearing of masks for Wyoming. So far, he has not done so.
Yesterday, I called Laramie County School District 1 to say that I think schools should be shut down again. It was done in the spring when the coronavirus had not gone as rampant in Wyoming as it has in the past few weeks. I had heard from some folks that it was being considered. NYC has shut schools down again and I feel that city has done a better job than most, in combating this deadly virus.