To Governor Gordon, the men of our Legislature and some of the women who insist on spending their time every year on abortion legislation:
Have you ever been pregnant? Have you ever experienced a pregnancy at the worst possible time of your life? Have you ever had a pregnancy that was not viable?
Have you ever experienced a miscarriage and needed follow-up care? Have you ever been on a medication that would guarantee severe birth defects ... that is, if the child survived?
Have you ever been assaulted by a family member? Have you ever been assaulted by someone that resulted in a pregnancy?
No? Then how could you possibly know how these women feel or what they are going through?
Making the decision to seek an abortion is not an easy thing to do. These women who do think long and hard about it. You won't even guarantee they can get medical treatment and care. You won't pass Medicaid expansion, but you want the people of Wyoming to pay for your medical insurance.
We can't even provide lunches at schools for kids who can't afford them. A lot of parents can't afford medical care for the kids they have.
What are you going to do next, eliminate the right to vote? Oh, right, you're already working on that.
There isn't a single person in the Legislature that I voted for, so you don't represent me!