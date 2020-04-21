I called the governor's office the other day and asked the spokesperson on the phone if during this time of economic despair if the governor is continuing receiving his paycheck. The spokesperson didn't know.
I then asked the spokesperson if they could answer my next question: Did the governor have a plan to open up the state for employment? The spokesperson did not know that answer. I then told the spokesperson that Wyoming was not New York State and had only two deaths in a state of almost 600,000 citizens, so why could it not be opened? That with more than 22 million workers unemployed in the country, the citizens of Wyoming couldn't stand more confinement and having bills due without money coming in, that action needed to be taken.
Our governor needs to take a balanced approach, with part of the equation to include the immediate needs of Wyoming's citizens and their families. We have seen this by the events that are occurring in other states, like Michigan, North Carolina and other states where their citizens are reacting to the overreach of its leaders.
Americans are a rare breed. We love our Constitution and the freedoms that are enshrined therein. We live with risks and face them every day. Whether it is heart disease or drunken drivers, we need to remember that our leaders are able to conduct their actions only with the consent of the governed.