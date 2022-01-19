What a difference a year makes. Gov. Mark Gordon once proclaimed that “’Knuckleheads’ Who Ignore Medical Experts Are Putting Wyoming Citizens At Risk” (Cowboy State Daily headline, Nov. 13, 2020). He expressed concern and anger that COVID cases and deaths were rapidly rising in Wyoming and lamented that people weren’t taking the necessary precautions to curb this communicable disease.
Fast forward to now. With a great deal of chest thumping, Gov. Gordon now proclaims “victory” against government overreach in vaccine mandates, the most potent weapon against COVID-19. He joined other Republican governors in petitioning courts to block the mandates for businesses and health-care workers. He is “delighted” with the Supreme Court decision to dismiss the mandate for businesses and vows to keep fighting for health-care worker rights.
But where is his outrage regarding the nearly 1,600 Wyoming residents who have died of COVID? Where is his embarrassment that Wyoming leads the nation in nursing home COVID death rates and has among the lowest percentage of vaccinated health-care workers and citizens overall?
His constant criticism of mandates conveys the message that vaccinations aren’t important. He says he’s personally vaccinated, but his message is weakened by his aggressive anti-mandate stance.
The governor needs to be as assertive in promoting voluntary vaccination as he is in promoting mining and minerals! He should be aggressively promoting vaccination, including working with state and county health officers to provide information on vaccine efficacy and safety. He should condemn the mounds of misinformation on social media and do frequent public service announcements. He should temper the anti-vaccine message conveyed in the lawsuits by reminding everyone that vaccinations protect them, as well as their neighbors, especially the vulnerable.
All of this takes time, courage and commitment. But that’s what leadership is about.
The anti-knucklehead governor of a year ago was much better for public health than the anti-mandate governor of today. A year ago, he was more concerned about health than about votes. If we are to get through the remainder of this pandemic with minimal harm to the public, the governor needs to demonstrate leadership, not partisanship!