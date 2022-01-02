I agree with the recent editorial that our governor should be encouraged to invest a significant portion of Wyoming's $1 billion in COVID-19 relief funds in housing and make a significant multi-generational impact in building our future.
The governor proclaims he wants to see Wyoming as a place where young families want to come to live and experience a quality life. Yet, in Laramie County, half of families who rent expend more than one third of their income for housing, while one third of homeowners are in a similar bind.
(Economists document that if you spend more 30% of income for shelter, your family budget is in trouble.)
Leadership of the national homeless programs acknowledge that the basic cause of homelessness is the lack of housing.
In our homegrown nonprofit housing solution, My Front Door, we have families who have prepared for homeownership over the last two years through their own savings, family budgeting and a quality credit score, but who cannot find family shelter for under $300,000. Truly, if you are a young family earning an average wage, this is crazy!
One strategy My Front Door is prepared to implement is called a Community Land Trust. Using this strategy, the nonprofit and/or community retains ownership of the land, while the homeowner owns the build. This could reduce the cost of housing to the family by 25%. (Also, the housing stays perpetually affordable to the next new family.)
These funds truly belong to our children and grandchildren. Their use needs to be used for investments in bold ideas. Affordable housing is the cornerstone to Wyoming's future.