Open letter to House Majority Floor Leader Neiman:
Regardless of political party or place of residence, upwards of 65% of Wyomingites support Medicaid expansion. We see substantial benefits to rural hospitals, local clinics and health care for roughly 20,000 low-income families. Your failure to introduce House Bill 80 in the House is actually unlawful under the Wyoming Constitution.
Article 1, Section 1 proclaims that “all power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety and happiness; for the advancement of these ends they have at all times an inalienable and indefeasible right to alter, reform or abolish the government in such manner as they may think proper.”
Article 1, Section 7 states that “absolute, arbitrary power over the lives, liberty and property of freemen exists nowhere in a republic, not even in the largest majority.”
Your attempt to circumvent these laws for your own political agenda is most certainly arbitrary and obviously undermines our welfare.
Article 1, Section 38(a) submits that “each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.” (c) “The legislature may determine reasonable and necessary restrictions on the rights granted under this section to protect the health and general welfare of the people or to accomplish the other purposes set forth in the Wyoming Constitution.”
Section 1(d) dictates that “the state of Wyoming shall act to preserve these rights from undue governmental infringement.” Therefore, the majority are demanding that Governor Gordon exercise Article 4, Section 4, which declares that “he shall have power to convene the legislature on extraordinary occasions.” Your refusal to present HB 80 to the Senate should be deemed one such instance.
We call for Gordon to detain the 67th Legislature until this bill, HB 80, is enacted for us.
Last year, three bandits – Bouchard, Hutchings and McKeown – stopped delivery of millions of federal dollars into state coffers for our welfare. This session, you have conspired to divest us once again. Therefore, the people of Wyoming contest your betrayal and require immediate remedy.