Gov. Gordon,
Ellen and I support you and all of the other governors who are attempting to prevent sickness and death through closures, social distancing, masks, etc.
The foolish people in front of the Capitol building and other demonstrators simply do not understand that this will not be over until medicines and vaccines are available to control this pandemic. Any premature opening of places where people gather, beyond the ones such as grocery stores and other venues considered necessary, simply increases the possibility and probability that we will have a second and even a third wave of sickness and death.
I urge you to stand strong with other governors and health officials to retain closures and social distancing, etc. I would also recommend that you and other health officials do what amounts to infomercials on radio, TV and internet explaining in greater detail what is going on and why these restrictions continue to be necessary.
This last is necessary to combat the gross misinformation and political rhetoric that is put out by our president, some of his supporters and what I regard as the REAL fake news, such as Fox News, NewsMax, Rush Limbaugh and others. It seems to me that their positions are grossly political, and have little to do with protecting the people and future of our state and our nation.
Stay well! We need you.