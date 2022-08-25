Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the country. Suicide is a complex public and mental health challenge, and experts have not found the exact cause. Doctors, mental health experts and scientists all agree that suicide comes from untreated mental health and medical disorders.

Learning about suicide can be hard, but there are many ways that we can work toward stopping suicide. These can include trainings on suicide prevention, ending stigma around mental health and suicide, and learning warning signs of suicide. It is crucial to know that mental health and suicide are medical conditions, and there are many ways that these can be successfully treated. Suicide is not, and has never been, a moral failing.

