Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the country. Suicide is a complex public and mental health challenge, and experts have not found the exact cause. Doctors, mental health experts and scientists all agree that suicide comes from untreated mental health and medical disorders.
Learning about suicide can be hard, but there are many ways that we can work toward stopping suicide. These can include trainings on suicide prevention, ending stigma around mental health and suicide, and learning warning signs of suicide. It is crucial to know that mental health and suicide are medical conditions, and there are many ways that these can be successfully treated. Suicide is not, and has never been, a moral failing.
Although people who are at risk for suicide might have feelings of not belonging, feeling like they are a burden or feeling like suicide might be the only option, there are many different resources to help with these. If you or someone you know is feeling lonely, isolated from family or friends, shameful or overwhelming guilt, please call Grace for 2 Brothers (307-256-3344) to connect with someone.
Finding help in the community can include speaking to a doctor, calling Grace for 2 Brothers, talking to family, connecting with friends and reaching out to a faith-based community. There are many different ways that suicide can be prevented, and it is very important to know what is offered in Wyoming that can help if you are feeling at risk.
Grace for 2 Brothers believes in connecting people with resources and programs that include trainings, preventing suicide, helping when someone is at risk for suicide and helping with healing after a suicide death. We can also provide trainings that can help our community better understand the medical nature of suicide, while reducing the stigma of mental health and suicide.
If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to Grace for 2 Brothers, mental health professionals or call/text 988. You are not alone!