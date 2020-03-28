Family and neighborly values are shining through! I have seen a sharp uptick in small family groups walking their dogs and getting exercise with their children throughout Cheyenne while maintaining boundaries.
To be honest, it is promising and refreshing to see Cheyenne taking seriously the mandate to social distance while still embracing our much-needed sunny weather.
Keep up the great work, Cheyenne, and stay vigilant and strong. Most importantly, be safe my fellow Cowboys and Cowgirls so we can emerge from this crisis confident and proud. We are Cheyenne and Wyoming Strong!