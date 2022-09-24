I have procrastinated writing regarding this issue. I am one of the grateful city of Cheyenne residents for the efforts to make our Greenway a priority.
I am aware that there are rules to be followed on the Greenway. However, what good are the rules if they are not enforced? I routinely walk from Dakota Crossing (off Highway 30) through Dry Creek Park to Moran Avenue and back. For the last three years, I have seen an increased number of electric (motorized) bicycles on the Greenway.
In fact, a few weeks ago, as I was walking my dog "on a leash" and "picking up her waste incidents" (following the rules), I was approaching a curve in the Greenway (walking to the far right), when an extremely fast-moving electric motorized bike, ridden by a male person coming toward me, nearly ran my dog and I down due to his speed.
When the rules of the Greenway are "NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES," this MUST include electric motorized bicycles. Given the number of these vehicles increasing all the time, it seems to me there needs to be some sort of enforcement. I am aware of the unfortunate lack of enforcement authorities. Perhaps there may be another alternative for enforcement. Also, I recently saw a mini-bike (small motorcycle) that had a gas-powered engine on this same section of the Greenway.
Those of us that walk, enjoy, and follow the rules of the Greenway should not have to fear for our safety. I believe that would be the reason for the rules created for the Greenway.
I also want to mention the very considerate bicycle riders (pedal-powered) that approach from behind that announce themselves with "on your left." I always thank them for their consideration! There are many pleasant people that utilize the Greenway. I am disappointed that the increasing inconsiderate "rule breakers" are reducing the enjoyment of our Greenway.
I also want to express my sincere appreciation for Mayor Patrick Collins' leadership and proactive vision as mayor of my beautiful Cheyenne! He has accomplished much for the good of our city. Thank you!