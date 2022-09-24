I have procrastinated writing regarding this issue. I am one of the grateful city of Cheyenne residents for the efforts to make our Greenway a priority.

I am aware that there are rules to be followed on the Greenway. However, what good are the rules if they are not enforced? I routinely walk from Dakota Crossing (off Highway 30) through Dry Creek Park to Moran Avenue and back. For the last three years, I have seen an increased number of electric (motorized) bicycles on the Greenway.

