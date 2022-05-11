Contrary to Roberta Bergin's assertion that the Democrat Party "are telling us that CO2 is bad for the environment," the party is doing no such thing. In fact, the party would not be saying anything about CO2 had it not listened to the scientists who study climate.
These scientists never asserted that CO2 is bad for the environment. They have acknowledged many times over that a certain amount of CO2 in the air is natural. In this case, the dose makes the poison.
Prior to the industrial revolution, the atmospheric concentration of CO2 was about 280 parts per million. It is now 419 ppm. Research shows that concentration begins to affect human health at 426 ppm. Carbon dioxide is heavier than oxygen and will suffocate humans if there is too much of it in the air. To see this in action, look up the Lake Nyos limnic explosion of 1986.
We in the Citizens Climate Lobby work to build the political will to get excess carbon out of the atmosphere. Worldwide, we emit 43 billion tons of carbon dioxide per year. Emissions from fossil fuel companies account for 89% of that 43 billion, which means humans are collectively responsible for only 4.73 billion tons.
Most of that 4.73 billion comes from developed countries, such as the United States. If we can convince Congress to regulate fossil fuel companies, we could reduce that impact considerably.
The Citizens Climate Lobby approach will reduce carbon emissions by 40% over 12 years without passing the cost along to consumers. Other companies pay their lobbyists millions each year to convince Congress to give them what they want. CCL is all-volunteer. We lobby because we care.