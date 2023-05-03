This letter is in response to the anti-choice guest editorial that appeared in your paper: "Spellecy and Anthony: Abortion debate fits with Wyoming's women's suffrage history."
I will not address all of the subtle, and disingenuous errors of this stupid editorial: The idiocy of the falsely attributed quotes to Susan B. Anthony. I will not address the misogyny associated with the fact that Wyoming granted women the right to vote because we needed more women folk here to take care of the men folk.
I will not point out that the suffragist movement never ever had a pro-or anti-choice plank on their platform. I will not even point out the gross absurdity of the idea that, somehow, women who fought for the right to vote, left their uteruses – and their rights to bodily autonomy – by the wayside just to vote.
No. Instead, I will write this:
I do not care what anybody else said or did, or says or does. I care about women having reproductive freedom. I care about women being allowed to make choices about their reproductive systems and health ... just like men get to. I care about women. I respect women. I trust women to do what is right for themselves and their lives.
If women are smart enough to vote, and capable enough to raise children, and work, and manage family life, and strong enough to do all of these things at once ... for everybody else, all the time, I figure they can be trusted to make decisions for themselves and their bodies all the time, too.