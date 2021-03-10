Senate File 67, "Repeal of gun-free zones," passed out of the Judiciary Committee yesterday. I fear this act providing for concealed carry of weapons on K-12 school campuses and college campuses will result in more significant unintentional injury, death and death-by-suicide in our state.
According to the Everytown for Gun Safety website, 45 incidences of death or injury occurred in 2020 due to guns within these zones. Children were vulnerable to someone's intention to cause harm or mishandling of a weapon because guns were on campus. Students have unintentionally discharged firearms in dorm rooms. University professors have shot themselves while in their labs.
The Senate Judiciary members said that those of us that testified were misunderstanding the bill as it relates to the allowance to conceal carry in our state. I wonder if these senators and others of our Legislature are aware that although there is a process for obtaining a permit to conceal carry in Wyoming, it is also allowed without a permit. If SF 67 or its mirror bill, HB 117, become law, how will the monitoring of permitted carry take place?
If this bill is to become law, my sons have stated they would choose a university in another state to avoid the potential circumstances of a dorm mate having a gun with them on campus. There is also evidence that faculty members express discontent and leave when laws allow guns on campus.
Currently, the university is experiencing significant budget cuts. Please note that the University of Florida estimated in 2016 it would incur $1.1 million for increased security, storage facility and staffing, enhanced training of police staff, and expanded counseling and victim services. West Virginia anticipated it would cost between $10.3 million and $11.6 million to fully implement a similar law.
Is it worth the potential flight of university-age students and faculty to states without such laws? Can our drastically reduced university budget afford these additional expenses?
If you have concerns about SF 67, please reach out to your senator and express your concern.