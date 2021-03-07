Does being armed assure safety or increase risk of harm? Do guns everywhere increase opportunities for intimidation in every environment, or do they provide a sense of wellbeing? How much training in gun use and safety is required for a concealed carry permit, and in what settings would a permit be required? Do the majority of those carrying loaded guns in public places pledge to uphold my safety, and do they have the skill to do so?
There are just a few of the questions I raise in response to Wyoming House Bill 117 and Senate File 67 proposing the repeal of gun-free zones. These bills would allow for concealed carry to government meetings, sports events, public schools and campuses. Have you ever seen anyone “lose their cool” in these environments?
If the goal were public safety, these legislative actions do not address it. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement officers receive an average of 840 hours of basic training, including 168 hours of training on weapons, self-defense and the use of force. Research shows when more people are allowed to carry guns in public, violent crime rates rise, and most mass shootings take place in private places, like homes.
We all want our families to be safe. If you are a mom, dad, sister, brother, gun owner or survivor of gun violence who supports common sense and responsible gun ownership, favors prevention strategies and promoting public safety consider learning more about Wyoming Moms Demand Action. We are a local chapter of a national volunteer movement with 6 million supporters and hundreds of thousands of volunteers. For more information, email Wyoming@momschapterleaders.org.