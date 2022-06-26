I, too, embrace James Carpenter’s understandings about guns (6/22/22). Since the norm in Wyoming isn’t reality in New York or California, clearly one-size-fits-all initiatives to stem senseless gun bloodshed are highly unrealistic.
The West enjoys abundant leisure pursuits on federal, state and private property – conspicuously, hunting – and requires far less regulation.
Issues could be sorted by type and addressed by a variety of approaches accordingly.
ACCIDENTAL: Considerably more emphasis on owner responsibilities is needed, most especially for safety and proper storage.
HOMICIDAL: In domestic shootings, typically with handguns, over 80% of victims are women. Our society has got to make every effort to interrupt escalations that often precede murders.
DEFENSIVE: It’s not whether we have the right to defend ourselves, but how. Assisted by weapons, too many temporary situations result in tragically permanent resolutions. Combinations of non-lethal responses that protect, yet don’t also endanger loved ones at home are advised.
Vigilantism is yet another menace.
CRIMINAL: Troublesome petty factions and disruptive organized elements prey on communities using all types of firearms to overpower rivals and cause mayhem. Typically, their activities are premeditated and directed toward specific individuals. Gang and police shootings are primarily urban challenges, but all call for significant, sustained and well-coordinated efforts among residents, governmental entities and police departments.
RAMPAGE: Sudden, random carnage unleashed by unbalanced individuals devastates our nation. Though appearing unpredictable, clues to their unraveling often forewarn. Mass murderers acquire arms that inflict maximum damage. No law can stop psychotics intent on destruction. However, we must do all we realistically can to deter these deeply troubled young people and adults.
SUICIDAL: Unbelievably shocking statistics, especially regarding the nation’s youth and veterans, oblige us to initiate every possible practical means of stopping these largely preventable deaths. Becoming alert to signs of torment is crucial. As with accidental shootings, responsible ownership is imperative.
Gun owners, you are “the boots on the ground” in our struggle to curb firearm aggression. America badly needs for you to become a significant part of viable solutions. Let’s commit to uncovering, developing and employing processes that improve outcomes in every risk group.