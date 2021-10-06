Unfortunately, the story on the city’s gymnastics program and Proposition 11 that ran on Sept. 24 was more focused on the potential demise of the program than the facts and benefits of that program.
Ultimately, no one knows what will happen to the 45-year-old, city-run gymnastics program once its current building is demolished. Cheyenne Gymnastics is a self-sustaining program, through participation fees paid by families for an affordable, and well-run, gymnastics program offering both recreation and competitive programs. Participation fees pay for monthly expenses, including maintenance/staffing.
There are currently about 55 competitive athletes and over 300 recreational and Special Olympics gymnasts. These programs have steadily grown over the years and have an extensive waitlist. Due to size of the current building, there is no room for additional classes or participants.
Competitive athletes practice year-round and represent Cheyenne and Wyoming in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming. The regular season concludes with the Wyoming state competition in March. There are no high school gymnastics programs available. There is no longer a private program available. The old gymnastics building on Powderhouse was sold and is no longer available.
Proposition 11 does not just benefit the existing gymnastics program. Additional buildings will house many other existing Cheyenne Recreation and Events programs that are currently spread all over the city. Those programs are even more important now that LCSD1 has discontinued elementary sports.
The proposed facilities are NOT the same as the previously proposed large rec center. This proposal is to replace the current Neighborhood Facility building that is in extreme disrepair and slated for demolition by LCDS1 to rebuild Cole Elementary, and to house programs already in existence, such as youth and adult team sports, pickleball, chair yoga, tae kwon do, indoor walking, Latchkey Care, open gym and home school programs, which serve over 6,000 people. These facilities create opportunities to host events, providing an economic benefit to the city’s businesses.
If you have questions, please contact the Cheyenne Gymnastics Parent Booster Club on their Facebook page.